Overview

Dr. Tony Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at HCA Florida West Cardiology Specialists - Davis Hwy in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Pace, FL and Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.