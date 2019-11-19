Overview

Dr. Lichuan Fang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Fang works at UCLA Health Woodland Hills in Woodland Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.