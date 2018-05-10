Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lida Turner, MD
Dr. Lida Turner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
San Francisco (Union Square)360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (844) 867-8444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Turner prepared for our medication consultation by reading and understanding my medical records. She explained the risks of the different drugs and we decided together which one to try. When I had a very bad side effect, she helped me taper off and we tried something else. At no time did she fail to keep me or my PCP informed about what she recommended or why.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1396035036
- Psychiatry
