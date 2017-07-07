Overview

Dr. Lidia Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Brown works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.