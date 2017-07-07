See All Neurologists in Belmont, CA
Dr. Lidia Brown, MD

Neurology
2.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lidia Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Brown works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Concussion
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Schwannoma
Temporal Arteritis
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 07, 2017
    Great doctor and person. Takes her time and in no rush to end the visit. I would definitely recommend her to anyone that's in need of a neurologist.
    Barr in Campbell, CA — Jul 07, 2017
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lidia Brown, MD?
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brown to family and friends

    Dr. Brown's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brown

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Lidia Brown, MD

    Neurology
    27 years of experience
    English, Russian
    Female
    1417169491
    Education & Certifications

    Southern Illinois
    Southern Illinois
    UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Saint Petersburg State Medical Academy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sequoia Hospital
    • Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
    • Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
    • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

