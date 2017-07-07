Dr. Lidia Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidia Brown, MD
Dr. Lidia Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital, Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dignity Health Medical Group1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Great doctor and person. Takes her time and in no rush to end the visit. I would definitely recommend her to anyone that's in need of a neurologist.
About Dr. Lidia Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1417169491
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Saint Petersburg State Medical Academy
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
