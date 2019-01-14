Dr. Lidia Oliveira, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lidia Oliveira, DO
Dr. Lidia Oliveira, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Lidia Oliveira, DO, PA, Orlando917 Rinehart Rd Ste 2001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 956-3553Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I feel so fortunate to have found Dr. Oliveira. She is so comfortable to talk with about any issues I'm having and always takes the time to give me a lot of attention during my visits. I particularly appreciate that when I've asked her anything she's researched and promptly gotten back to me with very helpful information. Great bedside mannor!
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1912007485
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveira works at
Dr. Oliveira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.