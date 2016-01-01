Dr. Lidia Spaho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spaho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lidia Spaho, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winfield, IL.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave # 204, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lidia Spaho, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1124414859
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
