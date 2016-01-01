Overview of Dr. Lidia Vognar, MD

Dr. Lidia Vognar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NISU / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Vognar works at Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Providence, RI with other offices in Greenville, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.