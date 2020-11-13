Overview of Dr. Lidiya Markova, MD

Dr. Lidiya Markova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Donetsk National Medical University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Markova works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.