Overview

Dr. Liem Trang, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center and The Physicians' Hospital In Anadarko.



Dr. Trang works at Institute Pain Management PC in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Anadarko, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.