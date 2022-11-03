Dr. Liena Abreus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abreus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liena Abreus, DDS
Dr. Liena Abreus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Dr. Abreus works at
The Mill Dental Care148 Sapwood Rd Ste 103, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 702-6237
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve had bad experiences in the past but Dr. A is phenomenal! She explains everything that she is doing, she is kind and patient. I had two caps put on, another Cap started and then an extraction. I cannot recommend her enough.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1467975136
Dr. Abreus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abreus accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abreus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abreus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abreus works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abreus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abreus.
