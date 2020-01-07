Overview of Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD

Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Quiroz works at OU Health Women's Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.