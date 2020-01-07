See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD

Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Quiroz works at OU Health Women's Health in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Quiroz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians
    825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 271-5239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Uterine Fibroids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Quiroz?

    Jan 07, 2020
    Every time I have visited her office, I have been met by friendliness from every person! Then meeting Dr. Quiroz is wonderful. I had surgery done by her on July 23, 2019 and that was six months ago. I feel ten years younger! I would say that is fantastic! Hope you get to see her!
    Susanne Blake — Jan 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Quiroz to family and friends

    Dr. Quiroz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Quiroz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD.

    About Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093752925
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quiroz works at OU Health Women's Health in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Quiroz’s profile.

    Dr. Quiroz has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quiroz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.