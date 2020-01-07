Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quiroz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD
Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Quiroz works at
Dr. Quiroz's Office Locations
-
1
Board of Regents of the Univ. of Oklahoma Ou Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-5239
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quiroz?
Every time I have visited her office, I have been met by friendliness from every person! Then meeting Dr. Quiroz is wonderful. I had surgery done by her on July 23, 2019 and that was six months ago. I feel ten years younger! I would say that is fantastic! Hope you get to see her!
About Dr. Lieschen Quiroz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093752925
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quiroz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quiroz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quiroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quiroz works at
Dr. Quiroz has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quiroz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quiroz speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quiroz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quiroz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quiroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quiroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.