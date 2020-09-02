See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Haddonfield, NJ
Dr. Liesl Miles, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Liesl Miles, MD

Dr. Liesl Miles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haddonfield, NJ. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Miles works at Modern Medicine Institute in Haddonfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miles' Office Locations

    Modern Medicine Institute
    38 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (201) 571-0232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cooper University Hospital
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Overweight
Emphysema
Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Absolutely a wonderful, caring doctor, as well as a nice person. Spends all the time you need and listens as a true friend would. Dr. Miles wants the best for her patients.
    — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Liesl Miles, MD

    Internal Medicine
    English
    1275713042
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
