Overview of Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD

Dr. Liesl Nottingham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.