Dr. Liezl Domingo, MD

Pediatrics
Overview of Dr. Liezl Domingo, MD

Dr. Liezl Domingo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Domingo works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Domingo's Office Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481

Hospital Affiliations
  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Sinus Bradycardia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Liezl Domingo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1871880849
    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatrics
