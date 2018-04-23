Dr. Liezl Villaverde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villaverde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liezl Villaverde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Hudson Psychological Services LLC105 Byrne Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 698-7220
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Villaverde is such a great doctor , She listens and understands all concerns
- English, Tagalog
Dr. Villaverde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Villaverde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villaverde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villaverde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villaverde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.