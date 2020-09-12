See All Plastic Surgeons in Burlington, MA
Dr. Lifei Guo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (21)
Map Pin Small Burlington, MA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lifei Guo, MD

Dr. Lifei Guo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Guo works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Guo's Office Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 744-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Winchester Hospital
    200 Unicorn Park Dr, Woburn, MA 01801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 756-2308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr. Guo removed a 16 pound lymphedema from my upper left thigh after I suffered with it for over 4 years when none of the general surgeons cared enough to do. I suffered through great pain and one infection after another. Luckily, I was referred to Dr. Guo by the Wound Clinic at Lahey Burlington. He was very compassionate and kind. Thank you Dr. Guo for giving me my life back again.
    Gino — Sep 12, 2020
    About Dr. Lifei Guo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275573297
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham &amp;amp; Women'S Hosp, Plastic Surgery Brigham &amp;amp; Women'S Hosp, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Yale School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lifei Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guo has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

