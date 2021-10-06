Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prystowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD
Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Prystowsky's Office Locations
Ligaya Prystowsky MD PC665 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 667-4008
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 667-4008MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Prystkowsky is a great doctor. She’s very thorough. Got to the cause of an issue that other doctors couldn’t.
About Dr. Ligaya Prystowsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prystowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prystowsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prystowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prystowsky has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prystowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prystowsky speaks Tagalog.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prystowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prystowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prystowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prystowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.