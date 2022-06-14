See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details
72 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD

Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 72 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Rushing Jr works at Lige B Rushing Jr MD MS PA in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rushing Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lige B. Rushing Jr. M.d. P.A.
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 368-3611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Geriatric Assessment
Bone Density Scan
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Bone Density Scan
Vaccination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 14, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Rushing for 35years and trust him more than any doctor I have ever seen. Straight and honest!!
    PHP — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Lige Rushing Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 72 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508831116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

