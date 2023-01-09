Dr. Tian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ligeng Tian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ligeng Tian, MD
Dr. Ligeng Tian, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Tian works at
Dr. Tian's Office Locations
Virginia Oncology Associates1051 Loftis Blvd Ste 100, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 873-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ligeng Tian, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1326379249
Dr. Tian works at
