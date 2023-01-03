Overview of Dr. Lihong Shen, MD

Dr. Lihong Shen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARYLAND GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Shen works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.