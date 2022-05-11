Dr. Tarmin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD
Dr. Lila Tarmin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 400, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 602-7782
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Trying to contact her or her secretary is worse than calling the IRS. It took me several days to get an operator to assist me.
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University MD Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Barnard College Columbia University
