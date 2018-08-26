Dr. Lilbourn Parrott Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parrott Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilbourn Parrott Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lilbourn Parrott Sr, MD
Dr. Lilbourn Parrott Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Parrott Sr works at
Dr. Parrott Sr's Office Locations
-
1
Penn Obgyn800 Walnut St Fl 12, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parrott Sr?
Took excellent care of me. I was suffering with extreme pain due to endometriosis and irregular bleeding. What he was unable to do he referred me to an excellent surgeon. I was petrified but am now pain free and living normally.
About Dr. Lilbourn Parrott Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1528072352
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parrott Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parrott Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parrott Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parrott Sr works at
Dr. Parrott Sr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parrott Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parrott Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parrott Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parrott Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parrott Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.