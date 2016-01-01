See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Lili Poon, DO

Sleep Medicine
Charlotte, NC
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lili Poon, DO

Dr. Lili Poon, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Poon works at Novant Health Pediatric Sleep Specialists in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Poon's Office Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Sleep Specialists
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207
    Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates
    200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
    About Dr. Lili Poon, DO

    Sleep Medicine
    17 years of experience
    English
    1376753061
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
