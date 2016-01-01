Dr. Poon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lili Poon, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lili Poon, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Novant Health Pediatric Sleep Specialists1900 Randolph Rd Ste 1010, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 316-1062
Carolina Neurosurgery and Spine Associates200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 384-4000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Poon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
