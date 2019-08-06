Dr. Lilia Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Beer, MD
Overview of Dr. Lilia Beer, MD
Dr. Lilia Beer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Beer works at
Dr. Beer's Office Locations
J. & J. Comprehensive Medical Care LLC1505 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 755-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Quick and courteous, friendly attention. Explained clearly all points related to my diabetic problem. Thank God I found a good physician in the person of Dr Lilia Beer.
About Dr. Lilia Beer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1205816485
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
