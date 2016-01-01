Overview of Dr. Lilia Lovera, MD

Dr. Lilia Lovera, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Lovera works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.