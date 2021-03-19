Overview of Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD

Dr. Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Roque-Guerrero works at Lilia Roque-Guerrero, MD, PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.