Overview of Dr. Lilia Sen, MD

Dr. Lilia Sen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from AURORA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sen works at Harmony Obgyn in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.