Dr. Lilia Shammas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilia Shammas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lilia Shammas, MD
Dr. Lilia Shammas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lecanto, FL. They graduated from Kazah State Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Shammas works at
Dr. Shammas' Office Locations
-
1
PedIM Healthcare - Pediatric and Internal Medicine1990 N Prospect Ave, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 605-0970Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shammas?
Dr. Shammas is a amazing dr she has been taking care of my kids for 9 years. And is always sharp and remembers there names very wonderful and great with my kids with autism
About Dr. Lilia Shammas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1154529642
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital - University of Florida
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Program
- Kazah State Medical University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shammas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shammas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shammas works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shammas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shammas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.