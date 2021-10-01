Overview

Dr. Lilia Zamora, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine.



Dr. Zamora works at Healthcare Partners Med Grp Mul in Montebello, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.