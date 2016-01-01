Overview of Dr. Lilian Andries, MD

Dr. Lilian Andries, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical & Pharmaceutical University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andries works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.