Dr. Lilian Belman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lilian Belman, MD
Dr. Lilian Belman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Belman's Office Locations
-
1
Harmonia Psychiatric Care PC2511 Ocean Ave Ste 103, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 801-7475
-
2
Lutheran Medical Center514 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 854-1851
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Before I left NY I was Dr. Belman patient two years. I talk to Dr. Belman about my problems which is I never discussed with nobody in my life. Dr. Belman is the best listener. She is very patient and gave me enough time to tell her everything. We tried few medication until found which is good for me. She never pushed me to take meds again if I have side effects. Dr. Belman is a Doctor who you could trust. I'm very sorry to leave NY and search for another doctor. Happy New year, my dear Doctor.
About Dr. Lilian Belman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belman has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Belman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belman.
