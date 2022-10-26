See All Clinical Geneticists in New York, NY
Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD

Genetics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Cohen works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Genetics
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Birth Defects
Cancer
Cancer Risk Counseling
Birth Defects
Cancer
Cancer Risk Counseling

Birth Defects
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Risk Counseling
Cardiomyopathy
Chromosome Deletion Syndromes
Chromosome Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Developmental Disorders
Diagnostic Evaluation
Down Syndrome
Evaluation and Management Services
Failure to Thrive
Female Infertility
Fetal Disorders
Genetic Counseling Services
Genetic Diseases
Genetic Fetal Risks
Genetic Predisposition to Autism
Genetic Testing
Growth Disorders
Health Risk Assessment
Male Infertility
Muscle Weakness
Neurofibromatosis
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
Prenatal Congenital Heart Defects
Prenatal Diagnosis
Preventive Care
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Professional, patient, really smart, courteous, respectful.
    LorraineI — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD

    • Genetics
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1033376827
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|New York Hospital Queens|New York Presbyterian Cornell University
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Clinical Genetics and Genomics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

