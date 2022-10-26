Overview

Dr. Lilian Cohen, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.