Overview of Dr. Lilian Jalil, MD

Dr. Lilian Jalil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Jalil works at Abington Plaza Medical Associates in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.