Overview of Dr. Lilian Harris, MD

Dr. Lilian Harris, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Saint George S University School Of Medicine|Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mint Hill in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.