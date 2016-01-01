Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD
Overview of Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD
Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Caceres works at
Dr. Caceres' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates363 E Almond Ave Ste 105, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 673-6085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caceres?
About Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1275642951
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caceres using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caceres works at
Dr. Caceres speaks Spanish.
Dr. Caceres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.