Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD

Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Caceres works at Pediatric Associates in Madera, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caceres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Associates
    363 E Almond Ave Ste 105, Madera, CA 93637 (559) 673-6085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Constipation
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1275642951
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital of Brooklyn
  • University Hospital of Brooklyn
  • Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
  • Pediatrics
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liliana Caceres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Caceres works at Pediatric Associates in Madera, CA. View the full address on Dr. Caceres’s profile.

Dr. Caceres has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

