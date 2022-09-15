See All Family Doctors in Miramar, FL
Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Gomez-Medley works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Primary Care
    10910 Pembroke Rd, Miramar, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5685
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

Sep 15, 2022
She is very kind, very patient, and she lstens to you, ahe takes the time with the patient, very friendly and professional.
Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez — Sep 15, 2022
Photo: Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD
About Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1992945257
Education & Certifications

  • Escuela Colombiana De Medicina, Universidad El Bosque
  • Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations

  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liliana Gomez-Medley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez-Medley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gomez-Medley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gomez-Medley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gomez-Medley works at Memorial Primary Care in Miramar, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gomez-Medley’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez-Medley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez-Medley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez-Medley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez-Medley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

