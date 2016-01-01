Dr. Liliana Mejia, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Mejia, DDS
Overview
Dr. Liliana Mejia, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
Liliana Mejia DDS - Orthodontic Specialists1550 Rock Quarry Rd Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 228-4029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liliana Mejia, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467551267
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
