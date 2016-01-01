Overview

Dr. Liliana Mendoza, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Mendoza works at Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.