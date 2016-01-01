Dr. Liliana Mendoza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Mendoza, DO
Overview
Dr. Liliana Mendoza, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza works at
Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4788Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liliana Mendoza, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
