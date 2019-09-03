See All Pediatricians in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD

Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Hosp

Dr. Palacio works at Ama Health Gulf Coast Pediatrics in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palacio's Office Locations

    Ama Health Gulf Coast Pediatrics
    5305 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 747-9818
    Bayview Medical LLC
    5309 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 747-2242

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Fever
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2019
    We have been seeing Dr. Palacio for at least 5 years and love the location, office staff and Dr. Palacio herself. She has even reached out after appointments to check in on my girls. The office staff is ready to help at any time and we can always get in to see the doctor, same day, for sick visits. We love this office!
    — Sep 03, 2019
    About Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588681282
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Hosp
    Internship
    • U Quindio
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palacio works at Ama Health Gulf Coast Pediatrics in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Palacio’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

