Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD
Overview of Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD
Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Long Island Jewish Hosp
Dr. Palacio works at
Dr. Palacio's Office Locations
Ama Health Gulf Coast Pediatrics5305 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 747-9818
Bayview Medical LLC5309 E State Road 64, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 747-2242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Palacio for at least 5 years and love the location, office staff and Dr. Palacio herself. She has even reached out after appointments to check in on my girls. The office staff is ready to help at any time and we can always get in to see the doctor, same day, for sick visits. We love this office!
About Dr. Liliana Palacio, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- U Quindio
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palacio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palacio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palacio speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Palacio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palacio.
