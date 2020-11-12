Dr. Liliana Ruiz-Leon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz-Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliana Ruiz-Leon, DO
Overview of Dr. Liliana Ruiz-Leon, DO
Dr. Liliana Ruiz-Leon, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Western University Of Health Services
Dr. Ruiz-Leon's Office Locations
Legacy Women's Health8480 S Eastern Ave Ste F, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 914-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Have been seeing her cor YEARS. My wife and I both love her. She is a great Gun for. The older woman also!
About Dr. Liliana Ruiz-Leon, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1700995446
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Services
- Western University Of Health Sciences
