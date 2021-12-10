Overview of Dr. Liliana Woo, MD

Dr. Liliana Woo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Woo works at Texas Regional Urology in Kingwood, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.