Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD

Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Pernambuco|Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Brazil and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Baraban works at Pediatric Professional Associates in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baraban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Professional Associates
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 386-3259
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Circumcision, Infant
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Separation Anxiety
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CompCare
    • CompPsych
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 24, 2021
    She's lovely and makes my kids feel safe and truly heard. Not to mention that she speaks Spanish and Portuguese as well. She has a lot of culture knowledge and sensitivity. I have a bunch of Brazilians friends whom I recommended taking their kids to see her and they are all pleased with her care.
    Joyce Tempel — Apr 24, 2021
    About Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811990260
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Barao De Lucena, Recife Brazil|University of Kansas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Federal Do Pernambuco|Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Brazil
