Overview of Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD

Dr. Liliane Baraban, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Federal Do Pernambuco|Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Brazil and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Baraban works at Pediatric Professional Associates in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.