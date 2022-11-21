Overview

Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Deeb works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.