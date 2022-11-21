Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Deeb works at
Locations
1
Staten Island Gastroenterology and Hepatology4106 Hylan Blvd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10308 Directions (718) 226-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr deeb is such an amazing person, let alone doctor. She has always gone above and beyond for me and my family during every visit. She is caring, kind, and extremely hard working and knowledgeable. It’s very reassuring to go to a doctor who is not only intelligent but extremely warm and caring towards her patients and staff. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1003011982
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate-Kings Co Hosp
- St Peter's Medical Center
- Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
- French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeb has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deeb speaks Arabic and French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.