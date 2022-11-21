See All Gastroenterologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD

Gastroenterology
3.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Deeb works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Staten Island Gastroenterology and Hepatology
    4106 Hylan Blvd Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-7855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1003011982
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Downstate-Kings Co Hosp
    Residency
    • St Peter's Medical Center
    Internship
    • Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliane Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deeb works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Deeb’s profile.

    Dr. Deeb has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

