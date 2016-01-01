See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Aurora, CO
Dr. Liliane Diab, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Liliane Diab, MD

Pediatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Liliane Diab, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Diab works at Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Aurora
    750 Potomac St Ste L23, Aurora, CO 80011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0907
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Denver
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0908

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malnutrition
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Malnutrition
Abdominal Pain
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Diab?

    Photo: Dr. Liliane Diab, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Liliane Diab, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Diab to family and friends

    Dr. Diab's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Diab

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Liliane Diab, MD.

    About Dr. Liliane Diab, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396939161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas San Antonio
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John'S Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliane Diab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diab has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Liliane Diab, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.