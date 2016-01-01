Overview

Dr. Liliane Diab, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Diab works at Rocky Mountain Youth Medical and Nursing - Aurora in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.