Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD

Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Vineland, NJ. 

Dr. Quinlan works at Advocare Family Medicine in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Williamstown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Quinlan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Family Medicine
    602 W Sherman Ave Ste B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 692-8484
  2. 2
    Advocare Family Medicine Associates
    979 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 629-5151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Constipation
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Constipation
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Constipation
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Confusion
Contact Dermatitis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2018
    Dr. Quinlan is an excellent physician. She takes her time and really listens to you. She is thorough and caring. I am so glad to have found someone of this caliber.
    KT1952 in Vineland, NJ — Mar 01, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD
    About Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104985514
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliane Quinlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quinlan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinlan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinlan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

