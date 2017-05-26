See All Pediatricians in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD

Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Cracow Med Academy.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Gzyl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4920 Executive Blvd Ste C, Fort Wayne, IN 46808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 460-4959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Asthma
Cardiac Imaging
Administrative Physical
Asthma
Cardiac Imaging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gzyl?

    May 26, 2017
    This woman reminded me of my pediatrician when I was a child. You just don't find many like her these days! I wish more Doctors practiced the way she does! Friendly, great bedside manner, more than just a number, polite, patient, informative, knowledgeable, thorough, provided answers the same day. She runs her own little one stop shop! She truly was amazing! I highly recommend this pediatric cardiologist over ANY in this area! Such a wonderful experience for myself and my son :)
    D.Hamilton in Ft Wayne, IN — May 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gzyl to family and friends

    Dr. Gzyl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gzyl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD.

    About Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184715567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Cracow Med Academy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gzyl has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gzyl accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gzyl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gzyl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gzyl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gzyl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gzyl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lilioza Gzyl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.