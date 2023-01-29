Dr. Besedina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD
Overview
Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD is a Dermatologist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Besedina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 626-4040
-
2
Bayonne Dermatology844 AVENUE C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6681
-
3
Dmitry Khasak MD PC77 Park Ave Ste 1A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 826-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Besedina?
She is the best doctor I know with my condition she helped me and my body is better I don't know why people don't think so but she is the best . The only thing I have for this doctor is gratitude she has helped my granddaughter she has helped me and my daughter-in-law My condition is not easy but she took charge of it and her stuff with her I don't know where is she right now but if I could find her I will see her again no one has treated me like she has no one knows how to treatment condition like she has The last time I saw her it was before the epidemic of COVID-19 whatever she is I wish you the best and I hope one day we could speak
About Dr. Liliya Besedina, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326102609
Education & Certifications
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besedina accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besedina works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Besedina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besedina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.