Dr. Lilla Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilla Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Lilla Martin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Family Care Partners - Fleming4565 US Highway 17 Ste 106, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 375-8100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
If you should ever find they are abusing your privacy and you mention it to them, they will come at you with a vengeance. That includes the fact that you will never have privacy in anything to do with your medical care and even your personal life. Everything turns into the fact ( in their minds) that you have delusions and mental problems and are unable to care for yourself so they need to monitor your every move. Only the best of care from those people from that building!
About Dr. Lilla Martin, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275516999
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.