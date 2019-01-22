See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Cellona works at Lilli Ann C. Cellona M D A Medical in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lilli Ann C. Cellona M D A Medical
    8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 693-3663
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770516999
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
