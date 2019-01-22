Dr. Cellona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD
Overview
Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
Lilli Ann C. Cellona M D A Medical8245 E Monte Vista Rd Ste 200, Anaheim, CA 92808 Directions (714) 693-3663Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cellona is a wonderful doctor. I have never had a bad experience with her. She is warm and caring, suggesting changes that can be made to better control my blood sugar. She spends as much time as you need with her and never rushes you our the door. She returns phone calls almost immediately. I could not find a better endocrinologist.
About Dr. Lilli Cellona, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770516999
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cellona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cellona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cellona has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cellona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cellona speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cellona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cellona.
