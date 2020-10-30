Overview of Dr. Lilliam Ayala Garcia, MD

Dr. Lilliam Ayala Garcia, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Ayala Garcia works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.